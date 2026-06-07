The Reading Life: Angelique Roche

On this week’s BookMark from The Reading Life, Susan Larson talks with Angelique Roche about her new book, First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Josh Weil appears in conversation with Nathaniel Rich and signs “What Came West,” Friday, June 5, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Poets Emily Cosper, Rodger Kamenetz, Kay Murphy and Ann Plicque read from their work at the June Poetry Buffet, Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

Daniel Fitzpatrick signs “Red Robicheaux and Other Southern Moralists,” Thursday, June 11, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Stair the Adventure in Reading will be hosting the 2nd annual Rising Readers Summer Reading Mini Camp series in July! Check out stairnola.org. This year, we will have 3 weeks:

Week 1 : July 6th-10th Reading and Art; 9AM - 12PM

: July 6th-10th Reading and Art; 9AM - 12PM Week 2 : July 13th-17th Reading and Food*; 9AM - 12PM

: July 13th-17th Reading and Food*; 9AM - 12PM Week 3: July 20th-24th Reading and Music; 9AM - 12PM

If you would like to be a volunteer camp tutor, you would come in for around an hour near the beginning of each day (9 AM to 10:15 AM) and lead one student through a book and literacy activities. This mirrors the sessions they have during the school year, except the books will be related to the theme of the specific week!

Students coming each day, so there are many tutor slots to fill. If any Tutors are interested in being a Camp Counselor (internship, general interest, etc.), please reach out -- we would love to have you for a whole week or more!!

