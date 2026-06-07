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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Angelique Roche

By Susan Larson
Published June 7, 2026 at 9:22 PM CDT

On this week’s BookMark from The Reading Life, Susan Larson talks with Angelique Roche about her new book, First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Josh Weil appears in conversation with Nathaniel Rich and signs “What Came West,” Friday, June 5, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Poets Emily Cosper, Rodger Kamenetz, Kay Murphy and Ann Plicque read from their work at the June Poetry Buffet, Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

Daniel Fitzpatrick signs “Red Robicheaux and Other Southern Moralists,” Thursday, June 11, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Stair the Adventure in Reading will be hosting the 2nd annual Rising Readers Summer Reading Mini Camp series in July! Check out stairnola.org. This year, we will have 3 weeks:

  • Week 1: July 6th-10th Reading and Art; 9AM - 12PM
  • Week 2: July 13th-17th Reading and Food*; 9AM - 12PM
  • Week 3: July 20th-24th Reading and Music; 9AM - 12PM

If you would like to be a volunteer camp tutor, you would come in for around an hour near the beginning of each day (9 AM to 10:15 AM) and lead one student through a book and literacy activities. This mirrors the sessions they have during the school year, except the books will be related to the theme of the specific week!

Students coming each day, so there are many tutor slots to fill. If any Tutors are interested in being a Camp Counselor (internship, general interest, etc.), please reach out -- we would love to have you for a whole week or more!!

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson