The Reading Life: Greg Herren, Shannan Cvitanovic

Susan Larson talks with Greg Herren, whose most recent novel is Hurricane Season Hustle (a Scotty Bradley Mystery), and Shannan Cvitanovic, the new executive director of the Public Library Foundation of New Orleans.

Daniel Squadron signs his new book,”The Fourth Branch: How State Government Can Save Our Union,” and appears in conversation with Tim Miller, Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Wallo 267 discusses and signs “Yes to You, No to Them,” Thursday, June 18, at 6 at Baldwin & Co. This iis a ticketed event.

Local author Kathy Chappetta Spiess will discuss and sign her new book, The Faith of New Orleans at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

