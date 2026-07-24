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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Nathaniel Rich

By Susan Larson
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:58 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Nathaniel Rich whose new novel is Cloudthief.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie, will hold a warehouse and puzzle sale, Saturday, July 25, from 9 am to 2 pm, or until sold out. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson Parish Library System. CDs, DVDs, children's books, cookbooks, romance, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback), will be sold by the box. No checks.

Karen Konnerth presents a story time with her new children’s book, “How I learned to Fly,” Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at Octavia Books.

Ashton Lattimore signs her new historical novel, “Runner,” Wednesday, July 29, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Lori Downs, an environmental engineer and recognized climate and sustainability leader, will discuss her new book, “Second Nature: How to Build Ecohabits that Stick,” Wednesday, July 29, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Books for Brews, the annual book drive benefiting Louisiana Books 2 Prisoners, will take place as part of the Brewtastic Book Fair, Saturday, August 1, from 1:00-5:00pm at Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas). In addition to the book drive, there will also be bookish vendors and school supply drive. Books 2 Prisoners is in need of new or excellent condition used PAPERBACK books in the following genres: Fantasy, Manga, and Sci-Fi. When you donate books, you'll receive FREE BEER!

Poets Emily Goldsmith, Jonathan Penton, Jennifer Polson and Ed Ruzicka read from their work at the Poetry Buffet, Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

Nathaniel Rich signs his new novel, “Cloudthief,” Friday, August 14, at 6, at Garden District Book Shop.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson