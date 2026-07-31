The Reading Life: Timothy Tyson and Mary D. Williams

Susan Larson talks with Timothy Tyson and Mary D. Williams, the biographers of Mahalia Jackson, Moving On Up a Little Higher: The Story of an American Civil Rights Pioneer.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Books for Brews, the annual book drive benefiting Louisiana Books 2 Prisoners, will take place as part of the Brewtastic Book Fair, Saturday, August 1, from 1:00-5:00pm at Urban South Brewer. In addition to the book drive, there will also be bookish vendors and school supply drive. Books 2 Prisoners is in need of new or excellent condition used PAPERBACK books in the following genres: Fantasy, Manga, and Sci-Fi. When you donate books, you'll receive FREE BEER!

Poets Emily Goldsmith, Jonathan Penton, Jennifer Polson and Ed Ruzicka read from their work at the Poetry Buffet, Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

Sherman Horn, PhD, an archaeology project manager with Goodwin & Associates, will discuss Maya Cities in Belize at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, in Metairie, as part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Louisiana Archaeology Society.

Historian Bradley W. Hart discusses New Orleans as the scene of a cat-and-mouse game between rival intelligence services in the years before World War II, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Jonathan Earle discusses and signs “He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860,” Friday, August 7, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Nathaniel Rich signs his new novel, “Cloudthief,” Friday, August 14, at 6, at Garden District Book Shop.

Katy Simpson Smith discusses and signs “The Maltese Version,” August 18 at 7 p.m. when she appears in conversation with C. Morgan Babst at Blue Cypress Books.

