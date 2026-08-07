The Reading Life: Joel Dinerstein

Susan Larson talks with Joel Dinerstein about his new book The Last of the Ellis Island Jews: A Brooklyn Memoir.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jonathan Earle discusses and signs “He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860,” Friday, August 7, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Tiffany D. Jackson discusses her new middle grade thriller, Ghosts in the Night, Saturday, August 8 at 5 at Octavia Books.

Local historian Mike Larkin will discuss “When Metairie Became Metairie” at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public.

Liz Vartkessian discusses and signs “The Deserving: What the Lives of the Condemned Reveal about American Justice,” Tuesday, August 11, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Nathaniel Rich signs his new novel, “Cloudthief,” Friday, August 14, at 6, at Garden District Book Shop.

Katherine Conner signs “The Hanged Man,” Saturday, August 15, at 5 at Garden District Book Shop.

Katy Simpson Smith signs “The Maltese Version” and appears in conversation with C. Morgan Babst, Tuesday, August 18, at 7 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Joel Dinerstein signs “The Last of the Ellis Island Jews: A Brooklyn Memoir,” Thursday, September 17, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

