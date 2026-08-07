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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Joel Dinerstein

By Susan Larson
Published August 7, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Joel Dinerstein about his new book The Last of the Ellis Island Jews: A Brooklyn Memoir.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Jonathan Earle discusses and signs “He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860,” Friday, August 7, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Tiffany D. Jackson discusses her new middle grade thriller, Ghosts in the Night, Saturday, August 8 at 5 at Octavia Books.

Local historian Mike Larkin will discuss “When Metairie Became Metairie” at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public.

Liz Vartkessian discusses and signs “The Deserving: What the Lives of the Condemned Reveal about American Justice,” Tuesday, August 11, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Nathaniel Rich signs his new novel, “Cloudthief,” Friday, August 14, at 6, at Garden District Book Shop.

Katherine Conner signs “The Hanged Man,” Saturday, August 15, at 5 at Garden District Book Shop.

Katy Simpson Smith signs “The Maltese Version” and appears in conversation with C. Morgan Babst, Tuesday, August 18, at 7 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Joel Dinerstein signs “The Last of the Ellis Island Jews: A Brooklyn Memoir,” Thursday, September 17, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson