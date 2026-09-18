The Reading Life: Name Ain't Sugar [Encore airing]

[Encore airing] Susan Larson talks with Keith Cravey and Suzanne Stouse, long time friends of the late Michael Baham, a New Orleans lawyer and author, about his book, Name Ain’t Sugar, which was published in November of 2025, just a week after Michael passed away unexpectedly during surgery.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The Historic New Orleans Collection presents Bunny Day, Saturday, September 19. Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand discuss and sign “Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williams Research Center, followed by a program on the New Orleans “Yat” accent and a Vic and Nat’ly costume contest. The public events are free.

Join writer and musician Jon Hébert at Parleaux Beer Lab, September 22nd at 6pm, for a ninety-minute workshop on finding comedy in the stories we tell about our own lives—even the painful, embarrassing, or difficult ones.

Social Justice Leader Rashad Robinson talks about about his new book, From Presence to Power: How to Take On the Fights That Matter--and Win, with Journalist and commentator Charles Blow at Baldwin and Company, Tuesday September 22nd at 6pm - ticket available at EventBrite.

Poet Skye Jackson reads from and signs “Libre,” Wednesday, September 23, at 12:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the New Orleans Museum of Art. “Libre” is the 2026 One Book One New Orleans selection. Both programs are free with museum admission, and Louisiana residents receive free admission on Wednesdays.

Octavia Books hosts a discussion of THE BEST WOMEN'S TRAVEL WRITING, VOLUME 13: TRUE STORIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD. Editor LAVINIA SPALDING will be joined in conversation by contributors STEPHANIE KNAPP and MELISSA REMARK. Wednesday, September 23 at 6pm

Cathy Schieffelin discusses and signs her novel “Snakeroot and Cohosh” in conversation with New Orleans author Bill Loehfelm, Wednesday, September 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Admission is free with RSVP; a reserved-book option is also available

Hallie Elizabeth Newton discusses her debut novel, “Agnes Lives!,” Thursday, September 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. The darkly comic novel follows a New York socialite searching for someone willing to kill her. Advance registration is available.

Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand to discuss their new book, BUNNY MATTHEWS: HIS LIFE, ART, AND OBSESSIONS. Thursday, Sept 24th at 6pm at Octavia Books.

The Pirate’s Alley Faulkner Society presents Faulkner for All!, Friday, September 25, through Monday, September 28. This year’s theme is “The Triumph of American Literature.” The festival includes programs for readers and writers, a celebration of William Faulkner’s birthday, publishing sessions and appearances by writers including National Book Award winner Sarah Broom. Most programs are free but advance reservations are requested because of limited capacity.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a General Meeting on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. The guest speaker will be Tim Howat, local author, illustrator, and humorist. Tim is the author of several children's books, he will share his experience in a discussion titled "How to Self-Publish Children's Books." Several of his children's books will be available for sale, including "B'Fore S'Mores" and "Congratulations! You've Ruined Christmas."

