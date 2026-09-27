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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Nathaniel Rich [encore airing]

By Susan Larson
Published September 27, 2026 at 12:15 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Nathaniel Rich whose new novel is Cloudthief.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a General Meeting on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. The guest speaker will be Tim Howat, local author, illustrator, and humorist. Tim is the author of several children's books, he will share his experience in a discussion titled "How to Self-Publish Children's Books." Several of his children's books will be available for sale, including "B'Fore S'Mores" and "Congratulations! You've Ruined Christmas."

Historian Steve Kling discusses “An Underappreciated Victory,” examining Bernardo de Gálvez’s 1779 Mississippi River campaign during the American Revolution, Monday, September 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Advance RSVP and reserved-book options are available

Bestselling novelist Tomi Adeyemi discusses her new novel, “The Siren,” Thursday, October 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., 1030 Elysian Fields Ave. Tickets include a signed deluxe edition and a meet-and-greet with Adeyemi after the talk

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson