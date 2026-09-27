The Reading Life: Nathaniel Rich [encore airing]

Susan Larson talks with Nathaniel Rich whose new novel is Cloudthief.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a General Meeting on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. The guest speaker will be Tim Howat, local author, illustrator, and humorist. Tim is the author of several children's books, he will share his experience in a discussion titled "How to Self-Publish Children's Books." Several of his children's books will be available for sale, including "B'Fore S'Mores" and "Congratulations! You've Ruined Christmas."

Historian Steve Kling discusses “An Underappreciated Victory,” examining Bernardo de Gálvez’s 1779 Mississippi River campaign during the American Revolution, Monday, September 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Advance RSVP and reserved-book options are available

Bestselling novelist Tomi Adeyemi discusses her new novel, “The Siren,” Thursday, October 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., 1030 Elysian Fields Ave. Tickets include a signed deluxe edition and a meet-and-greet with Adeyemi after the talk

