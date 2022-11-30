French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting New Orleans this week; see itinerary

President Emmanuel Macron of France, French First Lady Brigitte Macron and other members of the French delegation will touch down in New Orleans for a day of French Quarter touring, climate talks, and celebrating its shared Francophone culture in Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

In a press briefing, the Consul General of France in Louisiana Nathalie Beras said this is the first time a French president has visited the state since 1976.

“It’s a sign of special affection to Louisiana from France and an important moment of friendship,” Beras said.

Macron will first make an appearance at Jackson Square with Lieutenant Gov. Billy Nungesser and Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Then Macron will make his way through the French Quarter to the Historic New Orleans Collection to discuss climate change impacts with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Both Louisiana and France share similar goals of becoming carbon neutral, and there will be companies in attendance that focus on energy transition,” Beras said.

A press release said officials from energy companies would be present, though it did not specify which companies would be in attendance. The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna and Edwards are expected to sign an agreement that creates a position for a French energy transition expert on the governor’s climate task force.

In the evening, Macron will deliver remarks at the New Orleans Museum of Art to discuss the importance of preserving Francophone culture in Louisiana. He will announce the creation of a fund to expand French language learning in Louisiana. Currently, Louisiana’s French language efforts include 32 immersion programs in the state and 150 teachers from France.

The French president will have dinner with representatives from the state’s music and film industries at Windsor Court, and his visit will conclude that evening with a walk down Frenchmen Street.

Macron arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday night and is expected to discuss energy and climate change with federal officials in Washington before coming to Louisiana.

