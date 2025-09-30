© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

NFIP expires amid government shutdown. Here's how it affects Louisiana

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Michael McEwen
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:19 PM CDT
A casket that was carried down the street from Niblett’s Bluff Cemetery in Vinton, Louisiana, during floods in 2016.
Emily Dalfrey
A casket that was carried down the street from Niblett’s Bluff Cemetery in Vinton, Louisiana, during floods in 2016.

A federal flood insurance program covering nearly 500,000 Louisianans is on hold after Congress let it expire Tuesday night.

It’s part of the broader federal government shutdown after lawmakers failed to agree on a budget.

Louisiana has the highest repetitive flood losses in the country. Since the creation of the National Flood Insurance Program in 1968, as an insurer of last resort, more than $20 billion has been paid out to policyholders in the state.

Policyholders with expiring contracts will lose coverage without the opportunity to renew until the program resumes, and new policies can’t be issued until then, even in flood-prone areas where flood insurance is required to purchase a home, like much of Louisiana.

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has long advocated for the program to be made permanent, and told Senate colleagues last week that letting it lapse at the height of hurricane season would be irresponsible.

Real estate associations say the lapse in coverage will hamstring thousands of home sales.
Tags
Politics Louisiana News
Michael McEwen
Michael McEwen covers the environment for WWNO/WRKF's Coastal Desk.
See stories by Michael McEwen

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info