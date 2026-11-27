Giovanni Hidalgo: The nature, the flowers, the butterfly, the fishes; every time I jump on the congas to practice, I feel all those things in my mind. And the percussionists, we like to swim in that vast, vast infinite ocean.

[music]

GH: I’m Giovanni Hidalgo. I was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. That’s my beautiful island. My grandmother, she was a dancer. My mother, she passed away before I get one year old. My father, Mañengue, he was a conguero. I grew up practicing all the albums like that. I put the vinyl albums in 45 revolution. Normal, and then [rapid drumming sounds.] To practice five, six hours, that’s the way that I was practicing all my life. When I was like three years old, they brought me to Channel Four to play with Lito Peña and Orquesta Panamericana with my other godfather, Jorge Camacho, who was the drummer and timbalero of that orchestra. My uncle, Tito Garcia, 1974 he brought me to San Francisco, and I was playing with his orchestra at that age, nine years old. And I get in when I was thirteen years old with Charlie Palmieri. To be a member with Charlie Palmieri, Eddie Palmieri, Batacumbele, Tito Puente, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Dizzy Gillespie and the United Nations Band, all of them was like a chain.

[music]

GH: In my life, I have won two Grammys. I played with Mongo Santamaria, George Harrison, Astor Piazzolla, you know, with Ray Barretto. I try to be different, tasty, to flow with the spirit, because everything is frequency, everything is spirit! You know, even with this instrument, believe it or not, I sleep with one of the congas in my bed, and that’s part of my body, part of my essence, my spirit!

[music]

GH: I put the rudiments on the congas, and nobody was doing that, so I was the one that, “Okay, this is it.” I remember it was like September 1977.

[music]

GH: I teach, but at the same time, I learn. On the congas, I don’t know nothing. I’m still learning like a baby. When I teach, I try to put all the things that I have on my mind, in my soul, my heart, all my happiness, the sounds that give me life, give me health, in my mind, my spirit, my body, physically, you know. They give me a lot of joy, a lot of happiness.

[music]

To hear the full program, tune in Saturdays at 5 and Sundays at 6 on WWNO, or listen at americanroutes.org.