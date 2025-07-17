MASNO Presents Zhu Wang

Crescent Classical is thrilled to bring listeners the award-winning performances of Zhu Wang, the winner of the last year's New Orleans International Piano Competition, presented by MASNO.

Tune In:

Friday, July 17 at 7pm on 104.9 FM - New Orleans | 89.5 FM WCWD - Covington | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux | WWNO HD2

Sunday, July 20 at noon on 104.9 FM - New Orleans | 89.5 FM WCWD - Covington | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux | WWNO HD2

Listen online from anywhere at wwno.org

Program Notes

Richard Strauss "Der Rosenkavalier, Op. 59: Ramble on the Last Love" (Arr. for Piano by Percy Grainger)

Béla Bartók Piano Sonata, Sz.80.

W.A. Mozart "Lacrymosa from the Requiem" & "Reminiscences de Norma" (Arr. by Franz Liszt)

Maurice Ravel “La Valse”

Renowned for his captivating artistry, pianist Zhu Wang has garnered critical acclaim for a distinctive style characterized by "balanced lyrical warmth and crisp clarity"(NYT), a testament to his nuanced interpretations. His exceptional talent was recognized with the First Prize at the 2020 YCA Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, a significant achievement that propelled him onto the international stage. This prestigious win is one among a series of successes in various esteemed competitions, solidifying his reputation as a formidable presence in the classical music world.

Wang’s performance history includes appearances at some of the most iconic and revered concert halls globally. His Carnegie Hall performance was a highlight, earning him a coveted "Best of Classical Music 2021" distinction from The New York Times, further cementing his status as a leading interpreter of classical piano repertoire. Beyond his solo endeavors, Zhu Wang is also a passionate and active chamber musician, frequently engaging in collaborations that showcase his versatility and collaborative spirit.

Wang's impressive orchestral career began at a remarkably young age, making his debut at just 14 years old. Since then, he has performed with numerous symphonies across the United States, bringing his artistry to diverse audiences. His international engagements have taken him to various corners of the globe, including significant performances in China, Korea, Italy, Poland, and Japan, demonstrating his broad appeal and international recognition.

His musical journey has been shaped by the guidance of highly influential pianists and educators. He holds degrees from The Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music. Currently, he continues to refine his artistry and expand his musical knowledge by pursuing his Master's degree at Juilliard, further solidifying his foundation in classical music education and performance.

Many thanks to Cara McCool Woolf, executive & artistic director of MASNO, and Stefan Moll, assistant director. Zhu Wang will return to Roussel Hall for a recital on Sunday, July 20th at 4:00pm; see him as the guest artist at the New Orleans Piano Institute & Keyboard Festival. More information is available at masno.org and zhuwangpiano.com

Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.