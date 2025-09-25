Musaica Chamber Ensemble Turns 20!

Crescent Classical is delighted to welcome Musaica Chamber Ensemble back to the show to help them kick off their 20th season!

Tune In:

Friday, September 26th at 7pm

Sunday, September 28th at Noon

Listen on 104.9 FM New Orleans | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux-Houma | 89.5 FM WCWD Covington-Mandeville | WWNO HD2|online from anywhere at wwno.org

Prior to their 20th season kicking off, WWNO's Diane Mack spoke with Musaica founder and musical director Bruce Owen for a sneak peek of their upcoming season opener, “Past Reverberations.”

Musaica 20th Anniversary_Diane Mack Interviews Bruce Owen.wav Listen • 9:00

PROGRAM NOTES

Three Gaelic Miniatures for Oboe, Flute, and Harp (2019) Mollie O’Meara (b. 1934)

1. Madrain Ruadh

2. She Moved Through the Fair

3. Cruiskin Lawn

Jane Gabka, Oboe

Sarah Schettler, Flute

Cathy Anderson, Harp

Recorded in New Orleans, April 2019

Mollie O’Meara on her “Three Gaelic Miniatures”: "The first piece is based on Madrain Ruadh, which translates to The Little Red Fox. The fox represents the English, who were ruling cruelly over the Irish, acting as landlords, making slaves of the Irish. In the song, the fox takes the singer/narrator's geese, and the narrator wants to catch the fox. The Irish Rebellion song The Rising of the Moon begins and ends the piece.

The second song, She Moved Through the Fair, is probably the oldest of the group. It's a song about lost love, slow and sad. There are at least two different melodies, both with the same story---in other words, it's a ballad.

The third song, Cruiskin Lawn, means The Whiskey Jar. It's almost a jig, and the words praise the whiskey that he loves. At the end, I've added the tune "The Parting Glass in combination with Cruiskeen Lawn."

Piano Quartet in A major Op. 26 (1861) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

1. Allegro non troppo

2. Poco Adagio

3. Scherzo

4. Finale

Yuki Tanaka, Violin

Bruce Owen, Viola

Stefan Koch, Cello

Diana Thacher, Piano

Recorded in New Orleans, January 2019

Johannes Brahms composed his first two piano quartets simultaneously. The Quartet in G minor, op. 25, was first performed by Clara Schumann on piano, but the Piano Quartet in A major, op. 26, which had its premiere in 1863 with members of the Hellmesberger Quartet, featured Brahms himself playing the piano part.

Before these pieces, only Mozart and Robert Schumann had written major works for this combination of instruments. Brahms was also very influenced by the lyrical music of Franz Schubert, which is reflected in the many singing melodic passages throughout this work. The piece is the least performed of the three piano quartets of Brahms.

Program notes provided by Musaica

Many thanks to Bruce Owen and Musaica for their collaboration on this radio program. Musaica will return to the stage for two performances to kick off their 20th season; their first show will be Monday, September 29 at 7:30pm at the Metairie Ridge Presbyterian Church (215 Phosphor Ave, Metairie). You’ll be able to catch them again the following night Tuesday, September 30 at 7:30pm at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church in Uptown New Orleans.

Visit Musaica for more information about their upcoming 20th season!

Crescent Classical is co-produced by Sara Henegan and Thomas Walsh and made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lover, Dr. Bob Watzke.