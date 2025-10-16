The Music of Tucker Fuller

Join Crescent Classical for a transformative hour of music featuring the works of local composer, Tucker Fuller, performed by Francis Scully’s New Resonance Orchestra.

Tune In: Friday, October 17th at 7pm Sunday, October 19th at Noon Listen on 104.9 FM New Orleans | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux-Houma | 89.5 FM WCWD Covington-Mandeville | WWNO HD2| online from anywhere at wwno.org



Program

Tucker Fuller Salve Regina

Conductor: Francis Scully

New Resonance Orchestra

Mezzo Soprano: Mattea Musso

Recorded at Marigny Opera House; December, 2014

Tucker Fuller Orfeo and Eurydice, from Orfeo (excerpt)

Conductor: Francis Scully

New Resonance Orchestra

Ballet Company: Marigny Opera Ballet

Recorded at Marigny Opera House; October, 2015

Tucker Fuller Piano Concerto

Conductor: Francis Scully

Pianist: Brian Hsu

New Resonance Orchestra

Recorded at New Marigny Theatre; June, 2025

Tucker Fuller (b. 1980) was born on a farm near Ellendale, North Dakota and grew up outside the Minneapolis suburbs. He has lived in New Orleans since 2010. As a child he studied violin and composition. Recent projects include a quartet of song cycles in collaboration with poet Megan Levad: Murder (2010), Love (2012), Labor (2014), Gilded (2019).

For the Marigny Opera House and Marigny Opera Ballet: Salve Regina, for mezzo-soprano and chamber orchestra (Winner, 2014 Tribute to the Classical Arts Award for Best Performance of New Classical Music); Orfeo, Giselle Deslondes, Book of Saints (Winner, 2017 Tribute to the Classical Arts for Best Performance of New Classical Music), and A Midsummer Night’s Dream full-length ballet scores (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019). The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra commissioned and premiered Louie the Buoy (2016), a piece for narrator and orchestra.

His music has been played by the Albany Symphony, New Resonance Orchestra, Polymnia Quartet, Musaica, Da Capo Chamber Players, and the American Symphony, among others. He studied with composers Joan Tower, Christopher Theofanidis, Evan Chambers, Bright Sheng, and Michael Daugherty, and holds degrees from Bard College (B.A.), Peabody Conservatory (M.M.A.), and the University of Michigan (D.M.A).

New Resonance Orchestra is a New Orleans based group of professional artists committed to presenting live classical music performances in nontraditional ways. The orchestra first performed in 2008, and has since been regularly inspiring New Orleans audiences. Francis Scully is the founder and director.

The compositions of Tucker Fuller return to New Orleans for an evening of immersive sound and vision as the Polymnia String Quartet performs the world premiere of Planned Obsolescence, a new string quartet by Tucker Fuller. Written in 2025 and commissioned by Will and Chris Robichaux, Planned Obsolescence reimagines the business concept of intentionally limited product lifespans in an organic, natural context. The premiere is presented in collaboration with visual artist Miriam Lilje, who has created eight large-scale paintings corresponding to the quartet’s four movements. Tuesday, October 21st | 7:00 PM | New Marigny Theatre

This episode of Crescent Classical couldn’t have come together without the help of Tucker Fuller and Francis Scully. A big thank you goes out to both of them. Crescent Classical was made possible thanks to support from local classical music lover Dr. Bob Watzke.

