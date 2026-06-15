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Let's Talk

Episode: Bruce Daigrepont

Published June 15, 2026 at 9:32 AM CDT
Keith Spera sits across from Cajun accordionist and songwriter - Bruce Daigrepont at the Let's Talk table
Let's Talk