Los Isleños Fiesta celebrates Spanish culture and Canary Island heritage in St. Bernard Parish

This weekend brings a celebration of Spanish heritage and culture at Los Isleños Fiesta in St. Bernard Parish. This history began in the 1700s when a group of settlers from the Canary Island moved to the region, and their influence has been long lasting.

Bill Hyland, parish historian of St. Bernard Parish, director of Los Isleños Museum Complex and secretary of Los Isleños Society, tells us more about this history and the upcoming festival.

Claiborne Avenue was once the Black Wall Street for New Orleans. That changed when Interstate 10 was built there in the 1960s, cutting through the heart of the Tremé, one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in the nation.

Back in December, we reported on two proposals to a new federal program that could help determine Claiborne’s future. WWNO’s Metro Reporter Carly Berlin tells how the US Department of Transportation has responded.

But first, it’s Friday and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We learn about a recent gathering of Republican gubernatorial candidates in Baton Rouge, and get the latest on the recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!