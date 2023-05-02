New HNOC exhibit tells the story of Black women fighting for the right to vote in New Orleans

While women were granted the right to vote in 1920 with the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, that right was not easily protected for Black women. Now, the stories of these suffragists are on display at a new exhibit at the Historic New Orleans Collection, “Yet She is Advancing: New Orleans Women and the Right to Vote, 1878-1970.”

Exhibit curator Elizabeth Neidenbach joins us for more on the pioneering women who paved the way for voting rights.

Back when Jazz Fest first began in New Orleans in 1970, many said there were more performers than guests in attendance. But over the years, more attendees, performers, and vendors found themselves at the Fairgrounds each spring, building exciting and meaningful experiences. And for nearly a decade, LSU Libraries has been capturing Jazz Fest memories in their oral history archive.

Eight years ago, LSU’s Dr. Helen Regis, Professor of Geography and Anthropology, and Jennifer Cramer, the director of the T. Harry Williams Center for Oral History, led their students through a Jazz Fest research project Now, Cramer joins us for more on what her students unveiled years ago. Plus, we listen back to some of the interviews her students conducted to hear memories of past Jazz Fests.

But first, back in Ukraine, Mykola Vyshyvanyuk owned a dress shop and lived in a beautiful home with his wife, three children and their dog — that was until Russian troops invaded their home country. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington and WBHM’s Ritika Samant reported on how the family has been able to find refuge and a new beginning in Alabama.

