Louisiana Considered

Glass bottles restore vanishing coastline in St. Bernard Parish; Baton Rouge downtown sees economic growth

By Adam Vos
Published March 20, 2024 at 1:42 PM CDT
Cars parked in downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
Cars parked in downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In St. Bernard Parish, after years of decline, volunteers have started to restore part of Bayou Bienvenue’s marsh. And the project relies on an unlikely hero: glass bottles. Halle Parker, WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reporter, has the story.

The International Downtown Association released a reportcomparing Baton Rouge with similar small-to-mid-sized cities. It found Baton Rouge’s downtown saw 7% job growth over the past 5 years. Other Louisiana cities saw a decline during that same period.

To go over the data and to tell us what it says about the city’s health, Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of Baton Rouge’s Downtown Development District, joins the show.

Renee Chatelain left her job as president and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge earlier this year. Chatelain held the role for eight years, where she promoted arts and culture in the state’s capitol. She joins the show to look forward at what the future holds for the city’s art scene.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
