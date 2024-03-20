Glass bottles restore vanishing coastline in St. Bernard Parish; Baton Rouge downtown sees economic growth

In St. Bernard Parish, after years of decline, volunteers have started to restore part of Bayou Bienvenue’s marsh. And the project relies on an unlikely hero: glass bottles. Halle Parker, WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reporter, has the story.

The International Downtown Association released a reportcomparing Baton Rouge with similar small-to-mid-sized cities. It found Baton Rouge’s downtown saw 7% job growth over the past 5 years. Other Louisiana cities saw a decline during that same period.

To go over the data and to tell us what it says about the city’s health, Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of Baton Rouge’s Downtown Development District, joins the show.

Renee Chatelain left her job as president and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge earlier this year. Chatelain held the role for eight years, where she promoted arts and culture in the state’s capitol. She joins the show to look forward at what the future holds for the city’s art scene.

