Louisiana Considered

Ten Commandments law takes effect amid lawsuits; remembering Jimmy Carter’s role in in Katrina recovery efforts

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:08 PM CST
Volunteer build activities [for World Habitat Day: 27th Annual Carter Work Project, with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter joined in Washington, D.C. by Secretary Shaun Donovan, Habitat for Humanity International Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C. President Kent Adcock, and more than 200 volunteers, including HUD staff members, working on renovating and building homes in D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood]
Sammy Mayo
/
Department of Housing and Urban Development
The new year means some new state laws are now in effect. A controversial one requires all public schools, colleges and universities to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the law, and a judge issued an injunction in November preventing it from taking effect in several parishes named as co-defendants, along with the state. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us more.

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away last week at the age of 100. While he’s most often remembered as the nation’s 39th commander in chief, he is often more celebrated for his post-presidential philanthropic efforts, particularly with the Carter Center, which works to resolve conflicts, advance democracy, and eradicate diseases.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, President Carter worked to help restore and rebuild homes along the Gulf Coast as part of a project that’s been ongoing ever since.

Executive director of the New Orleans area Habitat for Humanity, Marguerite Oestreicher, tells us about Carter’s legacy and impact in Louisiana.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
