New rules for parade-goers; Krewe of Alla’s first Black King and Queen; Voodoo Queen on Mardi Gras’ spiritual side

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss new security protocols for parades and new legislation about parade-goer encampments.

“A cultural revolution on wheels.” That’s how the Krewe of Alla describes its Mardi Gras parade this year. Named in honor of Algiers, Louisiana, the 93-year-old New Orleans Krewe rolled this week, and at its helm were Gian Durand and James Carter, the krewe’s first ever Black Queen and King.

Durand and Carter spoke with WRKF’s Karen Henderson about their historic first.

If you’ve ever woken up at dawn on Mardi Gras day and gone to see the Krewe of Skull and Bones in the Treme Neighborhood, then you might recognize Voodoo Queen Kalindah Laveaux blessing the morning. Or perhaps you recognize her from the Mardi Gras Indian tribe, the Yellow Pocahontas or for holding community rituals on Sundays with her snake in Congo Square.

As a local New Orleanian and descendant of local legends, Queen Kalindah brings spiritualism and cultural traditions to the city, year round. She joins us to discuss the spiritual underpinnings of Fat Tuesday, and give a drum performance alongside Lola Bolivar.

