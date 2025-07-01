Hurricane season update; ‘Company’ comes to Tulane theater; how UNO faculty feel about rejoining LSU system

Its storm season in the Gulf South, and the National Hurricane Center has been tracking tropical disturbances headed towards the coast. Tropical Storm Barry formed over the weekend, and now forecasters are looking at more worrisome weather near Florida. Meteorologist Jennifer Narramore joins us to share an update and discuss how this year’s hurricane season compares to previous ones.

The Tony-award winning Sondheim musical “Company,” debuts at the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre next weekend, July 10-13. The comedic performance is directed by Leslie Castay, a film and Broadway veteran with roots in LaPlace. She joins us with the details.

It’s been a rough year for the University of New Orleans. To close the school’s deficit and start addressing its long-standing debt, administrators cut budgets, closed Milneburg Hall and laid off and furloughed employees. Now, the university is on its way to returning to the LSU System.

Education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us how two UNO employees, and members of its union chapter, are thinking about the school’s future and what needs to change.

