© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

WWNO's HD service is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience until our full services are restored.
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Immigration arrests update; 2025 energy news roundup; why the Nutcracker remains a Christmas staple

By Diane Mack ,
Alana SchreiberEva TesfayeMichael McEwen
Published December 16, 2025 at 6:20 PM CST
New Orleans Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker
Joseph Lopez Photography
New Orleans Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker

In early December, federal agents arrived in New Orleans prepared to arrest thousands of undocumented individuals in an operation dubbed “Catahoula Crunch.” In some cases, agents are arresting parents and taking them from their children. Now, eldest children are often left looking after their younger siblings.

Jack Brook, from the Associated Press, has been reporting this story. He joins us today with the latest.

Louisiana is an energy state. And a lot has changed for the energy industry under President Donald Trump. While the Biden administration made some big investments in renewable energy, President Trump promised to “Drill, Baby, Drill” and “unleash American energy.”

Today, we look back at the past year to see how Louisiana’s energy industry has changed under this new administration. The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye and Michael McEwen join us for more.

Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet, “The Nutcracker,” has long been a staple of the Christmas season. Yesterday on Louisiana Considered, we discussed an upcoming production in Baton Rouge that adds some bayou flavor.

Today, we discuss the ballet more broadly and hear about the multiple groups set to perform the work on New Orleans stages.

Lisa Keller MacCurdy, executive director of New Orleans Ballet Theatre, tells us more about what has made the show last.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
See stories by Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber
Eva Tesfaye
Eva Tesfaye covers the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at eva@wrkf.org.
See stories by Eva Tesfaye
Michael McEwen
Michael McEwen covers the environment for WWNO/WRKF's Coastal Desk.
See stories by Michael McEwen