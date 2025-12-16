Immigration arrests update; 2025 energy news roundup; why the Nutcracker remains a Christmas staple

In early December, federal agents arrived in New Orleans prepared to arrest thousands of undocumented individuals in an operation dubbed “Catahoula Crunch.” In some cases, agents are arresting parents and taking them from their children. Now, eldest children are often left looking after their younger siblings.

Jack Brook , from the Associated Press, has been reporting this story. He joins us today with the latest.

Louisiana is an energy state. And a lot has changed for the energy industry under President Donald Trump. While the Biden administration made some big investments in renewable energy, President Trump promised to “Drill, Baby, Drill” and “unleash American energy.”

Today, we look back at the past year to see how Louisiana’s energy industry has changed under this new administration. The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye and Michael McEwen join us for more.

Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet, “The Nutcracker,” has long been a staple of the Christmas season. Yesterday on Louisiana Considered, we discussed an upcoming production in Baton Rouge that adds some bayou flavor.

Today, we discuss the ballet more broadly and hear about the multiple groups set to perform the work on New Orleans stages.

Lisa Keller MacCurdy, executive director of New Orleans Ballet Theatre, tells us more about what has made the show last.

