How LNG terminals can spike utility bills; the cult following of NOLA band LSD Clownsystem

Liquified natural gas, or LNG, is a natural gas that has been super-cooled into a liquid so that it can be stored and shipped. It’s been touted as a bridge fuel to wean the world off of fossil fuels and onto renewable energy.

In December 2024, Sea Change hosts Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker investigated the liquified natural gas exports being built on the Gulf Coast in a series called “All Gassed Up.” And they followed those exports around the world from Louisiana to Germany to Japan.

What they found was that LNG may not be a cleaner fuel after all. It releases an even more dangerous gas called methane into the atmosphere. And the export terminals are negatively impacting air and water quality for our Gulf coast communities.

Today, Carlyle returns to the LNG story with Gulf States Newsroom reporter Drew Hawkins. They talk about how LNG exports are affecting your electricity bills and what the war in Iran means for this industry.

What started out as a wordplay joke among friends quickly turned into one of New Orleans most popular bands. LSD Clownsystem is an LCD Soundsystem clown-themed cover band, and since launching on Halloween of 2018, has amassed a cult following with members and fans dressing up like clowns for sold out shows.

In the last year they’ve made their music available through the New Orleans Public Library’s Crescent City Sounds. And now, they’re gearing up for their French Quarter Fest debut, today April 17 at 5pm on the Jack Daniels Stage.Three of the band’s members, bass guitarist Ricky Ostry, singer Howe Pea and singer and percussionist Brooke Paulus, join us for more on creating an imaginative world at their performances.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!