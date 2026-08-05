Ripple effects of Callais decision; HNOC’s exhibit on sacred antique objects; How Nicholls State is making a master's in education more attainable

The Louisiana v. Callais Supreme Court decision ruled that states cannot draw congressional maps based on race. This caused ripple effects throughout the Gulf South, and voting rights organizations across Mississippi rallied to hold People's Hearings on redistricting.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller traveled to Southaven, Mississippi — a suburban community bordering Memphis, Tennessee — to hear what residents there are saying.

This Friday (Aug. 7), The Historic New Orleans Collection will open a multi-day experience focused on sacred objects, or things that are used for religious purposes or represent a faith tradition, or a spiritual or sacred concept. It’s part of their annual event, the Antiques Forum.

Amy Williams, HNOC’s Manager of Programs, tells us how the world of antiques intersects with religion-related relics.

Nicholls State University in Thibodaux is working on ways to make a Master of Education degree more accessible, specifically for working adults and distance learners. The degrees will be particularly targeted towards higher education administration.

Leah Peterson, assistant professor of education and coordinator of Nicholls State’s Higher Education Administration program, joins us with more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!