Sesame Street releases storm-prep and recovery special; the need for a diverse organ donor registry in Louisiana

There’s a storm coming, but this time, it’s headed to Sesame Street. With extreme weather becoming more common, Sesame Workshop recently launched a new initiative to help children and families prepare for and cope with natural disasters. And this initiative kicked off with a storm-themed Sesame Street special, which premiered on PBS Kids and Netflix earlier this month.

Rocio Galarza, Vice President of U.S. Educational Programs for Sesame Workshop, tells us more about this initiative and the special, “Storm on Sesame Street.”

Throughout August, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency is highlighting the importance of increasing donor registration. They’re particularly focused on expanding a diverse donor registry to increase the chances that those in need can receive vital organs.

Dr. Anil Paramesh, professor of surgery, urology and pediatrics and division chief and director at the Tulane Transplant Institute and medical director of the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, tells us more about the importance of a diverse donor registry.

When you were a kid, did summer reading feel like a chore? Many kids don’t read enough and are behind when they go back to school. Researchers call it the summer slide.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Aubri Juhasz’s reports on a way to make reading more fun — a book club.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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