Potential SpaceX facility coming to Vermillion Parish; LSU professor discusses new book on election of 1860

Rumors are continuing to swirl about a potential large aerospace project in coastal Vermillion Parish. State officials have been silent, but a host of state incentives passed this year – and some federal policy changes – could be a sign of what’s to come. An official announcement of the project could happen as soon as this month.

WWNO and WRKF’s Coastal Desk Reporter Michael McEwen has been following the developments. He joins us now for more.

“He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860” is a new book that offers a retelling of one of the most important moments in American history. The story dives into the drama of the race and how Lincoln outmaneuvered his competitors.

The book was written by LSU’s Jonathan Earle , professor of History and African American Studies. He joins the show to discuss his work.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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