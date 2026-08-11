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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Potential SpaceX facility coming to Vermillion Parish; LSU professor discusses new book on election of 1860

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:32 PM CDT
SpaceX headquarters at Hawthorne, California.
Steve Jurvetson
/
Wikimedia Commons
SpaceX headquarters at Hawthorne, California.

Rumors are continuing to swirl about a potential large aerospace project in coastal Vermillion Parish. State officials have been silent, but a host of state incentives passed this year – and some federal policy changes – could be a sign of what’s to come. An official announcement of the project could happen as soon as this month.

WWNO and WRKF’s Coastal Desk Reporter Michael McEwen has been following the developments. He joins us now for more.

“He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860” is a new book that offers a retelling of one of the most important moments in American history. The story dives into the drama of the race and how Lincoln outmaneuvered his competitors.

The book was written by LSU’s Jonathan Earle, professor of History and African American Studies. He joins the show to discuss his work.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of All Things Considered and the Tuesday host of Louisiana Considered. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts, culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber