Lindy Boggs hospital demolished; research on rural health outcomes; LSU Museum of Art’s fall exhibitions

A graffiti-covered shell of a building in Mid-City, New Orleans, is finally under demolition. The Lindy Boggs Medical Center was abandoned after damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Lindy Boggs Medical Center, formerly known as Mercy Hospital, stood for more than 65 years before becoming the blighted eyesore it is today.

WWNO and WRKF’s Morning Edition Producer, Mel Bridges, tells us more about the history of the building, why it was abandoned and how residents are responding.

For seven years, Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge has been researching health disparities across four Southern states. They’re looking into why so many people in the South, particularly those in rural areas, live shorter and less healthy lives. Recently, they’ve come out with their first two datasets, which consist of information taken from two Louisiana parishes.

Stephanie Broyles, professor of research and director of the Contextual Risk Factors Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and Erin Theriot, community engagement coordinator in Assumption Parish, join us for more.

The LSU Museum of Art is gearing up for its fall exhibitions. The art on deck includes the work of Walter Anderson, the renowned Mississippi painter known for his reclusive lifestyle. It will also feature an exhibit on Southern Gothic themes, revealing the overlap between the literary genre and visual arts.

Chief Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at the LSU Museum of Art, Michelle Schulte, joins us with the details.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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