Teachers from across the state take a trip to Neptune Pass; Sea Change is ‘Surfing in Plastic’

Louisiana's coastline is constantly changing, and one of the newest examples is Neptune Pass, a naturally forming channel in the lower Mississippi River that's rapidly building new land in Plaquemines Parish.

Recently, a dozen teachers from across the state got the chance to see that transformation firsthand during a two-day professional development workshop organized by the Mississippi River Delta Transition Initiative, known as MissDelta, and Louisiana Sea Grant.

Domonique Garello, Assistant Professor at LSU’s Department of Geoscience, and Mariam Afuwape, Chemistry PhD student at LSU, spoke with WWNO’s Sara Henegan for more.

The Texas coast collects roughly 10 times more plastic debris than any other Gulf state, much of it spilling from the massive petrochemical complex that lines its shores. Now, a new group of activists is working to clean up the water: surfers.Today we listen to the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, to learn how these surfers are helping restore the water in the wake of the plastics economy.

Voting rights advocacy organizations across Mississippi are setting their sights on recently enacted legislation, and they aim to educate voters on their rights at the polls.

The Gulf States Newsroom's Maya Miller spoke to Southern Poverty Law Center's Mississippi Policy Director Sonya Williams-Barnes about the SHIELD Act, redistricting and more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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