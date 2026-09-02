Breaking down Gov. Landry’s NDAs with SpaceX; NPR launches senior storytelling initiative

For the past few weeks we’ve been discussing non-disclosure agreements signed by state lawmakers in regards to state development projects, namely Meta’s data center in Richland Parish. Recently, news broke that more officials signed NDAs about a new SpaceX site in Vermillion Parish.

Gulf States Newsroom Reporter Drew Hawkins joins us with the latest.

The team behind NPR’s student podcast challenge is heading in a new direction. The senior podcast challenge won’t focus on high school or college seniors, but zoom in on listeners who are 65 and older. The initiative asks seniors to hit the record button and tell us their stories of family lore, finding love, funniest memories and hopes for the future.

Steve Drummond , NPR’s senior editor on the society and culture desk, and Janet Woojeong Lee, culture desk producer, joined Louisiana Considered producer Alana Schreiber for more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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