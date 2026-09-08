A Louisiana woman’s fight for respite care; Musaica Chamber Ensemble’s 21st season; barriers to immigration court watching

Ursula Newell-Davis , a social worker, has spent two decades helping vulnerable Louisiana families. But when she tried to open a business to provide respite care for families in need, Louisiana’s Facility Need Review prohibited her.

Now, she’s fighting the state to provide in-home respite under Louisiana’s Right to Earn a Living Act.

Newell-Davis and her attorney, Samantha Romero-Drew, join us to discuss their fight and what it could mean for families across Louisiana.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble is entering its 21st season with a change in leadership and a new lineup of chamber music performances across the New Orleans area. This season explores musical conversations across centuries and cultures, from Bach and Beethoven to living composers and music inspired by the Mississippi Delta.

Musaica’s outgoing president Bruce Owen and ensemble member Josiah Bullach join us for a conversation on the transition and the season ahead.

Immigration courts are generally open to the public, with a few exceptions, like if the case involves a child or matters of national security. But local advocates say they sometimes face obstacles to court watching, and the problem is not just in Baton Rouge.

WRKF’s Report for America Corps Member Alex Cox tells us more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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