© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

Breaking down Louisiana’s tax incentives for SpaceX; how guide dog availability in La. stacks up to other states

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:40 PM CDT
Announcement of SpaceX spaceport in Vermillion Parish
Kathleen Flynn
Announcement of SpaceX spaceport in Vermillion Parish

Louisiana is offering SpaceX one of the biggest tax incentive packages ever put together for a single development project.

The state and local governments are giving the company an estimated $27.5 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to build a massive rocket launch facility in coastal Vermilion Parish. Most of that money — nearly $24 billion — comes from a 25-year property tax exemption.

So why was Louisiana willing to give up that much potential tax revenue to land SpaceX?

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins spoke with Louisiana Illuminator reporter Wes Muller, who dug into the deal and the documents behind it.

Service dogs remain important for people who are visually impaired to access the essentials of daily life, both in the home and around the community. One organization that trains these service dogs and advocates for policy around accessibility has ranked Louisiana 16th best in the nation for service dog handler rights and protections.

Melissa Allman, an advocacy and government relations senior specialist with The Seeing Eye, tells us how guide dog access in Louisiana compares to other states.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber