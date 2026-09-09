Breaking down Louisiana’s tax incentives for SpaceX; how guide dog availability in La. stacks up to other states

Louisiana is offering SpaceX one of the biggest tax incentive packages ever put together for a single development project.

The state and local governments are giving the company an estimated $27.5 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to build a massive rocket launch facility in coastal Vermilion Parish. Most of that money — nearly $24 billion — comes from a 25-year property tax exemption.

So why was Louisiana willing to give up that much potential tax revenue to land SpaceX?

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins spoke with Louisiana Illuminator reporter Wes Muller, who dug into the deal and the documents behind it.

Service dogs remain important for people who are visually impaired to access the essentials of daily life, both in the home and around the community. One organization that trains these service dogs and advocates for policy around accessibility has ranked Louisiana 16th best in the nation for service dog handler rights and protections.

Melissa Allman, an advocacy and government relations senior specialist with The Seeing Eye, tells us how guide dog access in Louisiana compares to other states.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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