SpaceX impacts in Acadiana; the disappearing “Yat” accent; LSU New Orleans new student recruitment

Last month, Gov. Jeff Landry announced a SpaceX launch site is coming to South Louisiana. Educational and economic development organizations are now retooling their workforce training programs in preparation for potential job opportunities.

Christiaan Mader, founder of the Current in Lafayette, tells us more.

New Orleans may be losing its accent. In a recent study by the American Dialect Society, Katie Carmichael, a linguistics professor at Virginia Tech, found a slow disappearance of New Orleans’ trademark “Yat” accent — so named for the ubiquitous greeting, “Where Y’at?”

Mel Bridges spoke with Professor Carmichael about why the accent is changing, and what it’s changing into.

Back in July, the University of New Orleans officially rejoined the LSU system. While enrollment levels are not quite what administrators hoped for, the faculty says the school is slowing its decade-long loss of students.

Jeanette Weiland, interim chancellor and chief administrative officer, tells us more about the start of the school year at LSU NO and what the numbers are telling us.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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