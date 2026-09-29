Influencer Aubrey Avocado on distinction between influencing and journalism; Why a New Orleans music venue owner is suing Stubhub

Social media has changed who gets to tell stories—and who audiences turn to for information. Influencers can reach thousands of people instantly, sometimes faster than traditional news organizations. But at the end of the day, influencers are not journalists.

New Orleans influencer Aubrey Avocado joins us to discuss the power of having an audience, the trust that comes with it, and the distinction she sees between content creation and investigative reporting.

New Orleans’ independent music venues face rising costs and growing competition from larger entertainment companies and ticketing platforms.

Now, The Howlin’ Wolf is taking one of those platforms to federal court. The venue is suing StubHub, alleging its practices can make tickets appear scarce and push fans toward the resale market where they may pay more. StubHub says the venue’s claims are without merit.

Howie Kaplan owns The Howlin’ Wolf and is a longtime advocate for independent venues. He’s also the former director of the city’s Office of Nighttime Economy. He joins us with more.

Across Mississippi, dozens of residents made their voices heard at hearings hosted by Mississippi’s Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee. The Gulf States Newsroom's Maya Miller visited Natchez and Meridian to hear their concerns about mid-decade redistricting.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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