Why Lauren Jewett traded the classroom for a congressional run; jazz symposium inspired by Confederate monument removals

Election Day is a month away, and the latest polls predict a blue wave in both the House and the Senate. Special education teacher, union member and DSA-backed candidate Lauren Jewett is one of the Democrats hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Steve Scalise for Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District.

Jewett joins us to talk about what she’s learned from her previous campaigns, her political views, her platform and what she would bring to Congress.

A day-long music event inspired by the removal of Confederate monuments is coming to New Orleans on Saturday (Oct. 10). The event, which is presented by the Shockoe Institute and Jazz Generations Initiative New Orleans, will feature scholars, activists and artists from across the country to discuss how music and collective action can inspire healing.

Leyla McCalla , local Grammy Award-winning artist and Artistic Director of The Shockoe Institute, joins us with more about the event.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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