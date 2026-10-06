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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Why Lauren Jewett traded the classroom for a congressional run; jazz symposium inspired by Confederate monument removals

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:14 PM CDT
Tom Arthur
/
Wikimedia

Election Day is a month away, and the latest polls predict a blue wave in both the House and the Senate. Special education teacher, union member and DSA-backed candidate Lauren Jewett is one of the Democrats hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Steve Scalise for Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District.

Jewett joins us to talk about what she’s learned from her previous campaigns, her political views, her platform and what she would bring to Congress.

A day-long music event inspired by the removal of Confederate monuments is coming to New Orleans on Saturday (Oct. 10). The event, which is presented by the Shockoe Institute and Jazz Generations Initiative New Orleans, will feature scholars, activists and artists from across the country to discuss how music and collective action can inspire healing.

Leyla McCalla, local Grammy Award-winning artist and Artistic Director of The Shockoe Institute, joins us with more about the event.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of All Things Considered and the Tuesday host of Louisiana Considered. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts, culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber