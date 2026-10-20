Lafayette shuts down “nuisance” properties; chatting with Tank of Tank and the Bangas; new documentary on Dew Drop Inn

The Lafayette Consolidated Government and the 15th Judicial District Court are shutting down “nuisance” properties. In the past week, they closed the Express Inn and Plantation Motor Inn, and plan to close five more properties in the coming weeks. The process is displacing many unhoused people who lived there.

Anna Oakes and Stephen Marcantel , reporters for The Current, have been closely following the situation and joined WWNO’s Alana Schrieber with more.

Tarriona “ Tank ” Ball has built a career around storytelling — first through poetry, then music with Tank and the Bangas and now television. Along the way, public media has played a significant role in her career, from her award-winning performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk to her work as host and narrator of the public television series Ritual.

The connection between public media and Tank’s storytelling comes full circle later this month, when she takes the stage as the headliner of WWNO’s second annual Benefit Concert on October 28th at The Broadside. She joins us with more on the upcoming performance.

The Dew Drop Inn is one of New Orleans’ most storied landmarks — a hotel and music venue that helped shape the sound of rhythm and blues while also becoming a site of resistance to segregation.

Founded in 1939 by Black entrepreneur Frank Painia, the Dew Drop became a major stop on the Chitlin’ Circuit, featuring both local artists like Fats Domino, Irma Thomas, Earl King and Allen Toussaint, while also hosting national stars from Ray Charles to Little Richard and James Brown.

A new documentary, Dew Drop Inn — Resistance and Resilience, explores that history — and the Dew Drop’s role in the fight for civil rights. The film is having its world premiere at this month’s New Orleans Film Festival.

Michael Murphy, the film’s director, and producer Cilista Eberle join us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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