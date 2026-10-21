Explaining Louisiana’s constitutional amendments on the ballot; exploring climate migration in new documentary

The November 3rd election is quickly approaching, and Louisiana has 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) released its independent, nonpartisan review of each of them that discusses why a voter may be for or against an amendment.

Steven Procopio, president of PAR Louisiana, joins us to break down the guide.

The documentary film “The Welcome Table” follows people displaced by climate change across six continents, exploring what happens after people lose their homes and how communities respond to those in need.

It will be screened at the New Orleans Film Festival Sunday (Oct. 25) and will also be streaming on HBO Max.

Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning “Gasland” director Josh Fox joins us to discuss the film.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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