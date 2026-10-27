Why political strategist Tim Miller expects a midterms Blue wave — that stops short of Louisiana

We’re in the final stretch before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and polls suggest a potential massive Blue wave, with Democrats expected to take back the House and Senate.

One strategist with full faith in this pendulum swing is Tim Miller, a former Republican-turned-Independent commentator and strategist. Miller spent more than a decade as a Republican political operative, including serving as communications director for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign. Today, he is a writer-at-large and the host of The Bulwark Daily, the flagship podcast of the pro-democracy media company, The Bulwark. He has lived in New Orleans since 2023.

Miller joins us now to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and how he expects them to play out both on a national level and here in Louisiana.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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