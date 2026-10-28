Senate candidate Jamie Davis on NDAs and what farming has taught him about politics; 50 years of the Louisiana Book Fest

The Nov. 3 midterm elections are heating up, and here in Louisiana, a Senate race that initially seemed like a shoo-in for the Republican candidate is now closer than predicted. Jamie Davis, a farmer from Tensas Parish, is running for Senate against the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Julia Letlow.

While Louisiana has never elected a Black Democratic senator, the latest polls show Jamie Davis is closing the gap. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), he hosted a campaign rally in New Orleans featuring former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Davis joins us to discuss economic development, why he’ll never sign an NDA with a tech company and what farming has taught him about politics.

The Louisiana Book Festival in downtown Baton Rouge falls on Halloween this year. The event celebrates the 50th anniversary of "Interview with the Vampire" by Louisiana native Anne Rice.

WRKF’s Karen Henderson spoke with state librarian Meg Placke to discuss the 200 authors and 70 panels coming to this weekend’s celebration of literature.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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