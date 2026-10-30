New Orleans ghost tour guide shares spookiest Crescent City stories

Tomorrow is Halloween, so we are diving into some of the spookiest stories in Louisiana. New Orleans is frequently cited as the most haunted city in the United States. From the ghost sightings, supernatural legends and voodoo culture, the city is filled with spooky tales that have been passed down for generations. What many people may not know is that many of these legends are based on true historical events.

Former ghost tour guide and Tulane professor Andrew Ward, walks us through some of the scariest tales in the Crescent City.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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