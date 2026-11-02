James Carville on the 2026 midterms; race for Letlow’s old House seat heats up; behind-the-scenes look at polling in Louisiana

Election day is tomorrow! And on Louisiana Considered, anytime elections are coming up, we like to talk to political consultant, author and pundit James Carville. The longtime Democratic strategist and Louisiana native joins us to discuss the races he’s looking at and what he believes voters will prioritize when they head to the polls.

Nine candidates are on the ballot for the state’s 5th Congressional District. Six Republicans and three Democrats are running for the House seat currently held by Julia Letlow, who’s running for the Senate.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us now with a look at that race, and how a crowded field of Republicans could pave the way for a Democratic upset.

Across the country, polls predict a massive Blue wave, suggesting Democrats are poised to take control of the House and Senate. But what goes into making these polls? Who is surveyed, how is data collected and what information is still missing?

John Couvillon, a Louisiana pollster and founder of JMC Analytics and Polling, tells us more about how he surveys voters and constructs his polls.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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