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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

From early voting surges, to the predicted blue wave, three La. politics professors break down the Midterms

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:31 PM CST
Tom Arthur
/
Wikimedia

Today is election day! Voters across the country are headed to the polls, so we wanted to discuss all the issues they’ll be considering when they cast their ballots. We spoke with political science professors to discuss their takes on the Midterms, why early voting numbers have surged and what it would take for a democrat to win a statewide office.

We’re joined by Robert Collins, Urban Studies and Public Policy professor at Dillard University, who is also a political analyst on WVUE FOX 8 TV and a columnist at Verite News.

J. Celeste Lay, political science professor at Tulane University, specializing in political socialization, voting behavior and education policy.

Jonathan Earle, the Dean of LSU’s Ogden Honors College and a historian of American politics and culture, focusing on the early republic and antebellum periods.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of All Things Considered and the Tuesday host of Louisiana Considered. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts, culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber