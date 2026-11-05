Lawsuit against Vermilion Parish over SpaceX’s $100B spaceport; East Baton Rouge Parish’s $63M federal grant

A lawsuit filed last week says two Vermilion Parish government bodies broke Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law while approving key pieces of SpaceX’s $100 billion spaceport.

Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins takes us inside the two meetings at the center of the case and what it could mean if the suit succeeds.

East Baton Rouge Parish was recently awarded a grant from the Department of Justice. The “Model Cities Initiative” directs hundreds of millions in federal funding to reduce violent crime and restore law and order.

Alex Cox , our Baton Rouge metro reporter and WRKF Report for America corps member, tells us more about the over $63 million grant and why immigrant advocates are worried about what strings are attached with the federal funds.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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