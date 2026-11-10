Landowners sue LA utility regulators; Planned Parenthood reopens; study finds infant heart defects linked in industrial corridor

Louisiana landowners are suing the state’s utility regulators, claiming the Public Service Commission improperly changed its rules to speed up Meta data center projects.

Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins takes us inside the lawsuit.

Last year, Planned Parenthood closed its two Louisiana locations after nearly 40 years of operating in the state. Just a few weeks ago, they reopened their doors in New Orleans.

Emily Wales , President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, joins us with more.

Two New Orleans doctors recently published a study linking infant heart defects to mothers who lived in Louisiana’s industrial corridor. It is the first-ever peer-reviewed study to prove a clear link between toxic industrial air pollution and cardiac deformities in babies.

Dr. Kimberly Terrell, one of the doctors behind this study, spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos about their findings.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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