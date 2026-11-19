It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, we hear how the New Orleans budget drama might finally be coming to a close, and learn why Governor Jeff Landry is standing by data centers despite their general unpopularity.

Donald Trump’s administration has enacted sweeping deregulations to accelerate oil and gas pipeline construction, and environmental groups say wetlands are paying the price. These impacts can be felt in Louisiana, with a new report finding that a proposed pipeline, the Cloud Connector, could destroy almost 650 acres of wetlands.

Reporter at The Baton Rouge Advocate David Mitchell has been following this situation closely. He joins us with the latest.

The upcoming season of horse racing kicks off at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots today, Thursday, November 19. The history of the New Orleans race course stretches back 154 years. Most recently, the course is known for preparing horses for the Kentucky Derby, including last year’s winner, Golden Tempo.

Cathy Beeding, Vice President and General Manager of the Fair Grounds, and Shane Wilson, thoroughbred trainer, join us for more on Fair Grounds history, and this year’s events.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

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