There are still two congressional races to be decided and they’re here in Louisiana. Each district has a Republican and Democrat in the run-off.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us to break down the races and how the candidates feel about their chances.

Last week, when democrat Scott Colom was officially called as the winner of the Mississippi Senate race, the news sent shockwaves throughout the nation. A state with famously violent and racially turbulent voting rights history had just elected its first Black Senator since reconstruction.

During the civil rights movement, activists were killed fighting for the right to vote. One of those activists was Andrew Goodman, originally from New York, Goodman traveled to Mississippi to help register Black voters and set up Freedom schools. He was killed by the Ku Klux Klan alongside fellow activist from New York, Mickey Schwerner, and Black Mississippi native, James Chaney.

The Goodman family launched the Andrew Goodman Foundation, dedicated to protecting voting rights, engaging young voters and remembering Andrew's life and legacy. Today, Andrew’s brother David Goodman joins us for more on his life’s work, and what Colom’s victory in Mississippi means to him.

Courtesy of The Andrew Goodman Foundation Andrew Goodman and his two brothers Jonathan and David, 1954

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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