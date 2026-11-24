Entergy is planning to build three gas plants to power the massive Meta data center in Richland Parish. But already the associated costs are exceeding previous projections. And this isn’t the only data-center related gas plant running over budget. Now, the company is also asking some landowners to give up their land rights in order to rebuild the power grid. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins has been reporting this story. He joins us with the latest.

There’s an EPA plane that could save countless lives every year. During Hurricane Katrina, it located a 55-gallon drum of potentially lethal chemicals that had gone missing. It was also used in the deadly West Fertilizer explosion in Texas to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Yet, according to an investigation by Floodlight journalist Ames Alexander, the plane is mismanaged and has barely operated in the past five years.

Alexander joins us for more on his investigation.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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