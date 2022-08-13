Louisiana Eats: Siblings, Spouses, and Snoballs

Peanut butter and jelly. Onions, bell peppers, and celery. The food world is filled with dynamic duos and terrific trios. On this week's show, we meet spouses, siblings, and close friends whose bonds have been deeped by their love of food, drink, and music.

We begin with the popular New Orleans pop-up Chance in Hell Snoballs where owners Kitten N' Lou craft all their flavors with local ingredients and combinations you may have never heard of before. When they're not making snoballs, the married couple are drag and cabaret performers, gracing the world's stages with their popular burlesque shows. So how did they come to start a snoball stand on their Bywater porch? Kitten N' Lou tell us the story.

Then, we meet two New Orleans brothers and their childhood next-door neighbor whose lifelong friendships have often intersected with their shared passions for music and food. Marc Ardoin, Rouses Freret Street Market Manager, sits down with us along with Chef Alfredo "Fredo" Nogueira of Vals (also on Freret Street) and Fredo's little brother, WDSU Marketing Exec, Juan Nogueira.

Finally, we have a conversation with Ray and B.J. Bordelon, whose extensive collection of absinthe antiques and accouterments is on display at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. The Brothers Bordelon give us some insight into their obsession and show us some unique pieces of memorabilia that make up the exhibit.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.