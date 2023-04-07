Lousiana Eats: Louisiana Sugar Kings

Whether you’re observing Easter, Passover, or any of the springtime traditions from across the world, there's a good chance that sugar will play a part of your celebrations. On this week's show, we pay tribute to that beloved sweetener in many ways.

First, we learn about Leon Godchaux, Louisiana's own titan of the sugar industry in the 19th century. His rags-to-riches story comes to life in Peter Wolf's new book, The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots. Peter, who is Godchaux's great-great-grandson, tells us how this poor, illiterate Jewish immigrant built a business empire with his innovative spirit.

Then, we tour the century plus old Domino Sugar Refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana – the largest and oldest facility of its type in all the Americas. Every day, the installation processes millions of pounds of raw sugar, turning it into those white crystals you find at your grocery store.

Finally, we visit the Easter bunny’s best friend, Elmer's Chocolate in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. If you grew up in the Gulf South, there's a good chance your Easter basket was filled with treats from Elmer’s Chocolate – our state's very own heritage candy company. We tour the factory where Elmer’s prized Gold Bricks, Pecan Eggs, and Heavenly Hash are made. Heavenly Hash is currently celebrating its 100th year.

