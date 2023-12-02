Louisiana Eats: Ho Ho Home-Grown Gifts

The elves are busy in Santa's workshop at this time of year! So as we head into the big holiday gift-giving time, Louisiana Eats is talking with some home-grown, Louisiana elves for delicious inspiration.

First, we hear from Jady Regard, CNO (Chief Nut Officer) and second-generation proprietor of Cane River Pecan Company. He tells us how the past half-century has seen his family's enterprise grow from a small Acadian pecan orchard to a purveyor of fine culinary gifts starring the state's official nut.

Next, we head down to New Orleans' Lower Garden District to speak with Christopher Nobles of Piety and Desire Chocolate. Since founding his bespoke business in 2017, the local chocolatier has been uncompromising in his reverence and passion for chocolate, while balancing science and art in his bean-to-bar production.

Finally, as Orleans Coffee celebrates 40 years of quenching the Crescent City's thirst, owner Bob Arceneaux recounts how this local company has expanded to a national level. Bob also fills us in on the special anniversary blend recently introduced.

