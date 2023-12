The elves are busy in Santa's workshop at this time of year! So as we head into the big holiday gift-giving time, Louisiana Eats is talking with some home-grown, Louisiana elves for delicious inspiration. We speak with Jady Regard, Chief Nut Officer of Cane River Pecan Company, visit New Orleans chocolatier Christopher Nobles of Piety and Desire Chocolate, and celebrate 40 years of Orleans Coffee with Bob Arceneaux.

Listen • 50:00