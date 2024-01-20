Louisiana Eats: Americana, With A Southern Accent

What makes a food distinctly American? This week, Louisiana Eats explores that topic by serving a heaping helping of Americana – in decidedly Southern-sized portions.

First, we sit down with native son, Burke Bischoff, whose paperback Po'Boy, tells the story of the classic New Orleans poor boy sandwich – its delicious and endless varieties, the real secret of the dish, and what it has to do with a 1929 streetcar strike.

Next, we speak with Ty Matejowsky, author of Smothered and Covered: Waffle House and the Southern Imaginary. The anthropologist makes his argument that the ubiquitous 24-7 roadside diner serves as a microcosm of Southern culture.

Finally, author Rien Fertel demystifies the role of the pitmaster in the tradition of whole hog barbecue in Tennessee and the Eastern Carolinas. Rien's exhaustive research led him to some of the smokiest and most storied barbecue shacks in America. His experience is chronicled in his book, The One True Barbecue.

